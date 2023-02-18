Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 489 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.79% of Wolfspeed worth $101,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 170,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 122,426 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $77.63 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

