Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 59,743 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $81,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

