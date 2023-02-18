Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 4,414,746 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414,746 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 6.65% of BELLUS Health worth $88,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 394.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BLU stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

