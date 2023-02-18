Pictet Asset Management SA Has $84.45 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.93% of American States Water worth $84,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 454.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 733.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

