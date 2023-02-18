Pictet Asset Management SA Has $79.38 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $79,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,845,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.80 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.