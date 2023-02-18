Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 9,027 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.08% of Stantec worth $101,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.95.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

