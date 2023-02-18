Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 55,059 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Capri were worth $95,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

