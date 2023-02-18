Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 31,440 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 909,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $75,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

