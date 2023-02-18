Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.