Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,214 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.21 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

