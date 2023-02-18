PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,971 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $65,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,454. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.