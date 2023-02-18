PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.73

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.73 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.64). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

