PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 79.26% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

