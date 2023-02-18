PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 79.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

