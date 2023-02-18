Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Paul Mueller Stock Performance
MUEL stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.58.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paul Mueller (MUEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.