Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

MUEL stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.