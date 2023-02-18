Paul Bolno Sells 29,400 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.96. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

