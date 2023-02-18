Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Trading Down 0.3%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Park Lawn Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

