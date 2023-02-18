Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.68.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

