PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Achieves $806.95 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00017103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $806.95 million and $62.56 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00422534 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,878.18 or 0.27989403 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 372,443,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,880,361 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

