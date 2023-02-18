PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Achieves $806.95 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00017103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $806.95 million and $62.56 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00422534 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,878.18 or 0.27989403 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 372,443,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,880,361 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
