Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 5,490,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 92,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

