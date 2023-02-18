Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 92,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

