Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.32% 2.02% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.24 -$64.76 million ($9.65) -1.21 Klépierre $1.30 billion 5.60 $644.43 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital.

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orchid Island Capital and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Klépierre 2 2 4 0 2.25

Klépierre has a consensus target price of $23.94, indicating a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Klépierre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Klépierre is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Klépierre beats Orchid Island Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS consist of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties. The Scandinavia segment is composed of Steen & Strom, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Iberia segment consists of Spain and Portugal. The Central Europe segment includes Poland and Czech Republic. The Other Countries segment consist of Greece and Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

