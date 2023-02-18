Orbler (ORBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $1.21 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00024547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

