Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 12,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 6,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.
