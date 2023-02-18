Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 12,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 6,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $502,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

