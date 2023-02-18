Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Oracle by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Oracle by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 437,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 92,531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 90,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.