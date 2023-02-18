Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,521,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 126.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $252.28 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

