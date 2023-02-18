Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

Sempra Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $158.49 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

