Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,394,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

