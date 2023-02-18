Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $235.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

