Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of National Instruments worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 231.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $52.15 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,190 shares of company stock worth $2,262,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

