Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,361 shares of company stock worth $3,632,610. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

