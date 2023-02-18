Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

