Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 72.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
