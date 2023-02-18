Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 72.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

