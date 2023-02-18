Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after buying an additional 696,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

