Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

