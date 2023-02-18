Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

