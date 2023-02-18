Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNST opened at $104.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.39.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

