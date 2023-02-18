Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

