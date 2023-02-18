OpenBlox (OBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $712,028.50

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $712,028.50 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

