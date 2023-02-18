OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92). 41,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 162,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.55 million, a PE ratio of 865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £22,750 ($27,615.93). 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

