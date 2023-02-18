Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

