Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.32, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

