Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 277,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 47,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.