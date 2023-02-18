Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 236.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

