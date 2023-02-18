Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NewMarket by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

NewMarket Stock Performance

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEU opened at $344.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

