Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese Announces Dividend

Shares of CE opened at $118.90 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

