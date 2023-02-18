ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

