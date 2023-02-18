Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on April 6th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 366,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

