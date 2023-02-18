OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $335,487.01 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.