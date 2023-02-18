Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.83.

Okta Trading Down 1.7 %

OKTA stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $188.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

